Train derailment near Odisha injures 20 passengers

Cuttack, Jan 16 (IANS) At least 20 passengers were injured on Thursday after the Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a goods train near Salagaon in Odisha, resulting in the derailment of eight coaches, railway officials said.

R.D. Bajpai, Director Media, Railway Ministry, said in Delhi: "Eight coaches of Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after it hit the guard van of the goods train near Salagaon at 6.45 a.m."

He said the injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals and there were no reports of any casualties.

He said the accident occurred due to poor visibility amid dense fog in the area. Following the accident, the traffic on the route has been hampered. aks/ksk/