Taipei, April 2 (IANS) A train derailed in Taiwan on Friday, causing multiple casualties, according to authorities.

The derailment occurred in a tunnel in Hualian, Xinhua news agency quoted the country's fire fighting agency as saying.

By around 10.30 a.m. (local time), three severely wounded people had been rushed to a hospital and some 20 others were awaiting treatment, the agency said.