Train movement stopped at 32 locations in Punj, Hry

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Train services were disrupted at 32 locations in Punjab and Haryana on Friday in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on the completion of four months of their protests against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, "Agitating farmers are sitting at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala and Firozepur division affecting rail movement."

He said that 31 trains were detained due to farmers agitation. "Four Shatabdi Express trains have been cancelled."

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that all shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut on Friday in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call.

According to the SKM, the 12-hour bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed.

The Bharat Bandh called by SKM is being supported by representatives of various farmer organisations, trade unions, student groups, lawyer associations, political parties and state governments.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi's borders -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of farm laws and ensuring MSP of their produce.

--IANS

aks/in