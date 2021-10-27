Train runs back to save woman, newborn

Ranchi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Ananda Vihar-Bhuvaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express ran backwards to its previous station to save a woman and her new-born.

The train, en route to Bhubaneshwar from Tata Nagar, ran back 2.5 km where a medical team from Railways rushed the duo to Sadar Hospital in Khasmahal.