Train services affected between CSMT, Vadala stations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala stations were affected after an overhead equipment failure near Sewri railway station on HB line here on Sunday.

The services will not be available until further advise, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Railway said.



"Due to overhead equipment failure near Sewri railway station on HB line, services, between CSMT-Vadala won't be available until further advice. Staff working to resume it. Services available Vadala-Panvel and Vadala- Goregaon from 5.00 am onward," the PRO said. (ANI)

