Train services to be affected in Ratnagiri region today due to waterlogged railway tracks

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The train services between Kolad and Mangaon section will remain affected on Saturday due to waterlogged railway tracks triggered by a heavy downpour.

An official press note said, "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Konkan Railway in Ratnagiri region between Kolad and Mangaon Section, following trains are regulated."



Six trains will remain cancelled on July 27, as informed by the Central Railway.

"Train No. 50104 Up Ratnagiri - Dadar Passenger regulated at Veer station from 09.54 hrs, train no. 12617 Up Ernakulam - Hazarat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express regulated at Karanjadi station from 10.27 hrs, train no. 22659 Kochuveli - Deharadun Express regulated at Khed station from 11.15 hrs will remain cancel," said Central Railway.

"Train no. 19331 Up Kochuveli - Indore Jn. Express regulated at Chiplun station from 12.10 hrs, train no. 22656 Dn Hazarat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthpuram Express regulated at Kolad station from 10.18 hrs, train no. 50105 Dn Diva - Sawantwadi Passenger regulated at Kolad station from 09.52 hrs," it added.

Central Railway has requested the passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused. (ANI)

