Train services to resume between Banihal-Baramulla from July 14

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Train services will resume fully between Banihal and Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir from Wednesday, said railway officials.
When train services resumed partially after seven weeks of suspension on July 1, only two pairs of trains chugged between Banihal and Budgam. No train operated between Banihal and Baramulla during that period.
Besides extending the train services from Banihal to Baramulla, one extra train will originate from Baramulla on Wednesday.
On May 10, authorities had suspended train services in view of the second Covid-19 wave in the valley.
--IANS
sq/khz/bg