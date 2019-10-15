Training of national trainers begins for Census 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The first batch of training of National Trainers for Census of India 2021 commenced at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida, on Monday.

A Home Ministry release said that training would take place from October 14 to October 25, 2019.

The 16th Indian census will take place in 2021 and will involve 30 lakh Enumerators and their Supervisors.

The release said there will be 100 National Trainers at the apex level. They are being trained on both census and Trainer Development Skills (TDS) to further impart training to the next level - Master Trainers.About 1800 Master Trainers will be deployed for Census 2021 who will impart training to the field trainers.The training of these Master Trainers will be held in different parts of the country in November and December 2019 who will then train the Field Trainers.About 44,000 Field Trainers would be trained to provide training to the field functionaries - the Enumerators and the Supervisors.The training of these FTs will be held at the district level in months of January and February 2020, the release said."They will also train about 30 lakh Enumerators and their Supervisors in March-June, 2020 at the sub-district level. These Enumerators and Supervisors will do house to house enumeration at designated places," the release said. (ANI)