Training program on commercial floriculture organised in Srinagar

Monday's training program was organised by the Department of Floriculture at gardeners' training school in Rajbagh area in which 50 growers participated from different districts of the Valley.Ahead of the spring season in the Valley, growers, during the program, were given proper guidance and technical knowhow from experts about the sowing of seeds, plant material and preparing nurseries for the coming season.During the program, experts gave presentations and discussed different issues with growers about the proper commercialisation of the floriculture sector in the Valley.Shayik Rasool, Deputy Director Department of Floriculture Kashmir said, "Today's training program was done under the centrally sponsored scheme 'Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture' (MIDH). We scheduled training for 100 people from 10 districts but due to social distancing norms, we only included people from five districts. ""The growers should do commercial horticulture in protected conditions which is why training is very important. Last year, Rs 13 crores were generated as income from this sector. The results of the training are very positive. It is a glamorous job with wide arenas such as bulb production, seed production. Kashmir is famous for indigenous seed and bulb production because of our climate and topography," he added.Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, a progressive grower said, " We were given information on which flowers to grow in which seasons and how to monetise our produce. As there is snowfall in Kashmir, many cultivations will be counterproductive but floriculture will give good results. I cultivate lavenders. The training is very beneficial especially to the younger generation."Nighat, an entrepreneur said, "In Kashmir, floriculture is a business that can give good returns. This business can be done at homes. It is not necessary that we should run behind government jobs or jobs in private schools. The training is very good as it creates awareness about floriculture."Mushtaq Ahmad, a grower said, "The environment in Kashmir is very suitable for floriculture. I am interested to do this business, so I came here as they will inform me on how to start the business. It was a great lecture and I got motivation to start the business." (ANI)