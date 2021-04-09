Trains running normally with prescribed Covid norms: SCR GM

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya issued clarification on the misleading information and rumours being circulated across social media platforms.

Secunderabad, April 9 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities on Friday clarified that train movements are taking place in an orderly manner and there has been no overcrowding in any of the stations falling under its jurisdiction.

Mallya told media that SCR will continue to take all precautions to ensure safe passenger travel on SCR train services.

SCR is currently running 180 originating reserved trains on an average per day to serve the travel needs of passengers, duly observing the Covid-19 pandemic protocols in the station premises and in trains.

It is running regular trains in all most all the directions including important destinations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nanded, Aurangabad, Pune and Tirupati.

Elaborating SCR's performance during 2020-21, Mallya said that construction of new lines totalling a length of 42.5 kms, has been completed.

SCR has also completed doubling of 161.5 kms, while the tripling of 60.4 kms of its network was completed during the current financial year.

In addition, SCR completed Gauge conversion works for a length of 44.4 kms, and electrified a total length of 750 track kilometres during the financial year, which includes 612.7 kms of new electrified sections and 137.1 kms of double and triple lines.

--IANS

pvn/sdr/