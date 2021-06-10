Trains running on all Central Railways corridors amid heavy rainfall forecast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Central Railways on Thursday informed that the trains are running on all corridors, despite a forecast of heavy rainfall.



Highlighting that the necessary precautions have been taken, they said that the Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and are monitoring the situation closely.

Taking to Twitter, the Central Railways wrote, "Trains are running on all corridors. There is high tide of 4.26 mtrs at 12.17 hrs and forecast of heavy rainfall. Railways have kept all machineries on alert mode and monitoring the situation closely."

On Wednesday night, trains on fast line corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan and beyond resumed its operation.

The trains between CSMT-Thane and CSMT- Vashi, CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon were halted due to waterlogging on tracks at Kurla-Sion and Chunabatti stations. Mumbai local train services were suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure on Wednesday morning.

Significant amounts of rainfall were reported by IMD on Thursday morning

Over the past 24 hours, Mumbai's Santacruz received 23cm of rainfall, 9cm was reported in Colaba, 21 cm in Belapur, 20 cm in Kopar, 19 cm in Manpada, 21 cm in Vikhroli, 17 cm in Long Island, 12 cm in Mathern, 11 cm in Raipur, 9 cm in Mormugao, 8 cm in Pendra Road, Shirali and 7 cm in Parbhani, Mandla, Harnai, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The IMD had issued an 'Orange' alert in the Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days starting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, owing to the predictions of heavy rainfall by the IMD, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Satya Pradhan on Thursday said that 15 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra on the request of the state government. There are two NDRF teams in Mumbai, one in Kurla, four in Ratnagiri, two in Sindhudurg, two in Palghar, two in Raigad, and two in Thane district. (ANI)

