Trains to halt at Devanahalli for faster access to Airport soon, says Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that with a halt station coming up at Devanahalli, train services to the airport will be made available at the earliest.

Surya who is an MP from Bengaluru South inspected the Nayandahalli Railway Station and met DRM to check the progress of up-gradation works.

According to a press note, with the halt Station coming up at Devanahalli, Surya has asked for services to the Airport be made available at the earliest. The DRM, Ashok Kumar Verma, has assured that two trains from KSR Bengaluru (Majestic) heading towards Devanahalli or beyond will be given a stoppage at Devanahalli Halt. Verma also indicated that an additional service would be given a stoppage at non-peak hours."It takes more than 2 or 2.5 hours for anyone in the city to reach the Airport due to the saturated traffic situation in Bengaluru today," Surya told the DRM. "The stoppage of trains at Devanahalli Halt, which is about 10 minutes' drive from the airport, will reduce travel time drastically. This will benefit at least half a million people of Bengaluru," the press note said.The press note further said, "The KIAL will also run feeder services for last-mile connectivity from the Devanahalli Halt to the airport as and when the trains are scheduled to arrive. Similarly, they will provide drop services to the Devanahalli Halt as per the arrivals of the trains."Surya also requested for the DRM to provide stoppage of the trains going to and coming from Mysuru at the Nayanadahalli Railway Station. "The DRM said he would look into providing stoppages for the Basava Express and Talguppa Express at Nayanadahalli," Surya said."It is important to understand that Nayanadahalli could be developed as an integrated mobility hub consisting of metro, bus and suburban rail services all connected together," Surya said."We must, therefore, develop the infrastructure around Nayandahalli Railway Station to encourage more people to avail these services," he said."Developing this station and providing the stoppages will also reduce the burden at KSR Bengaluru and the traffic in the immediate vicinity of Majestic. This will, in turn, give the people of Bengaluru better #EaseOfLiving," the press note said.The press note added, "Surya also took note of the upgradation work of the Nayandahalli Railway Station following his inspection with Housing Minister V Somanna on October 23."The press note said that following Surya's insistence that newly procured dust bins contain information in the local language, the Bengaluru Division has assured it will replace the information of the 3030 pairs of plastic dust bins in Kannada and English in a week."Surya had also directed the railway officials to complete fencing of the land around the station and the officials have promised to complete it by the end of December. A RUB will be completed before March for providing better access to the Outer Ring Road from the Nayanadahalli station," the press note said.The press note said, "The inlet of the stormwater drain running across the railway tracks would be widened to double its present size. An abandoned toilet available at one corner of Platform 1 would be renovated and put to use by the end of November. Poorly lit platforms have now been given 100 per cent illumination by the railway authorities. Railway Protection Force staff deployed for the station have been increased and the cops have already become active in nabbing local criminal gangs operating near the station.""Divyang toilet at the station, which was locked with the key provided to the station manager, has now been opened through the day. Stainless steel benches, about 20 of them, have been provided at the station for better accessibility," the press note added. (ANI)