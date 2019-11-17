Trans Ganga city protest: FIR filed against protesters in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Unnao police on Sunday lodged an FIR against eight known and 200 unidentified people for their alleged involvement in the clashes which broke out on Saturday between the police and the agitated farmers after the administration refused to grant them compensation for the land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for the ambitious Trans-Ganga City.

The complaint was registered by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDC ).Speaking to media, Madhav Prasad Verma, Unnao Superintendent of Police, said, "Villagers and some miscreants had attacked UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) officials and their vehicles. UPSIDC lodged FIR against 8 named and 200 unidentified people. Investigation on, action will be taken against the accused soon."Another FIR was also filed against 30 named and 200 unidentified people for allegedly firing bullets on the police party and pelting stones yesterday during the clashes.So far five people have been arrested by the police for allegedly creating violence in the region and attacking their colleagues."Some miscreants had later fired bullets on the police party and pelted stones at them. Five cops were injured. Police has lodged FIR against 30 named and 200 unidentified people. The investigation is underway. Five people have already been arrested," the Unnao Superintendent of Police added.On Saturday, scores of farmers pelted stones at the JCB machine which was deployed to carry out work for the high-tech trans-Ganga city, claiming that they have not received compensation for their land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).Trans Ganga City is the planned satellite township in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh in the Unnao district which comes under the Kanpur metropolitan area.The area comprises the stretch from the limits of the Unnao Municipality to the Ganga river near Kanpur on NH 25 and Unnao-Shuklaganj Highway.The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed a Skill Development University near the proposed Hi-tech city. (ANI)