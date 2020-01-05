Transgender found murdered in UP district

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 5 (IANS) A transgender, Sapna, was found murdered in her home in Chakkar ki Milak locality under Civil Lines police station limits in Moradabad on Sunday.

Police suspect that she was killed two days ago. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand visited the crime scene and examined the spot. A forensic team also rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

According to the SP, "We have detained her companion Yameen, 40, and he is being interrogated. He is the last person who was seen with Sapna."

Yameen had been living with Sapna for the past few years. Yameen, however, said he had a tiff with Sapna two days ago following which he left the home. The police official said that both had consumed alcohol on Thursday night and Sapna was found hacked to death on Saturday when her friends visited her home and found it locked from inside. Station house officer inspector Naval Marvah said that the friends then entered the home through terrace only to find Sapna lying in a pool of blood. An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified assailant. amita/skp/