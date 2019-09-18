Transport associations in Delhi, Noida to go on strike tomorrow over new MV Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Transport associations in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the steep hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Thirty-four associations of autos, taxis, private school buses, maxi cabs, OLA and Uber cabs, cluster buses under STA, Gramin Seva and large commercial vehicles have called for a strike on Thursday from morning 6 am to 10 pm.



The decision has been taken by the United Front of Transport Associations to highlight issues including hiked penalties, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers.

In a press conference, the Noida Transport United Front also called for a strike on Thursday alongside cab associations, CNG auto associations and bus operators. Around 50,000 transport vehicles are expected to stay off the roads.

"For September 19 all companies have been notified that cab services will be affected. We have listed some demands. The government is not ready to listen to our demands, so we have no other choice but to go on strike," stated Noida cabs association president Yogesh Verma. (ANI)

