Transport Minister kicks off cleanliness drive in Punjab, says will end mafia in 10 days

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): The newly sworn-in Transport Minister of Punjab, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Sunday morning showed up and at the bus stand here and kicked off a cleanliness drive of all bus terminals of Punjab.



He also announced to release a number, which will also be on WhatsApp, to address the grievances of the commuters. He took a jibe at the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh cautioning him against making his own new party.

Early morning at around 8, the minister reached the bus stand and kicked off the drive himself by cleaning the bus stand, accompanied by several officers. He announced the inauguration of the cleanliness drive across the state from today.

He took stock of the cleanliness at the bus stand and also instructed the employees to pay special attention to the cleanliness. He ordered all the officials of the transport department to take part in the drive.

Speaking to the media, Warring said that a complaint number, which will also be on WhatsApp, would be launched on Monday, on which the commuters can send in their complaints in multimedia forms and asserted that all the complaints would be settled within a stipulated time limit.

He also appealed to the unions to call off their proposed strike and help him in making Punjab public road transport entities profitable.

When asked about the transport mafia, he said that he has already held a meeting with the officials in this regard and action would be visible within the next 10 days as no one is above the law.

"We want 10 days and we will bring down the transport mafia," he said.

Taking a jibe at the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he said, "History says whenever anyone has launched his new party abandoning a big party, his political career has finished. So I would advise Captain Amarinder Singh not to try to make any new party of his own. Doing so would harm him."

Meanwhile, the transport minister also took a salute from the guard of honour given by the Punjab Police on reaching the bus stand where Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and local administrative staff welcomed him. (ANI)

