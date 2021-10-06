Transport Nagar to be built on 42 acres of land in Gurugram

On September 16, while approving the layout plan on behalf of the city planner, instructions were given to measure the land.

Once operational, plots will be allotted to the transporters in which more than 250 transporters will benefit.

Gurugram, Oct 6 (IANS) A layout plan has been approved to develop a Transport Nagar on 42 acres of land in Sector-33 of Gurugram.

As per the plan, it has four workshops, 10 repair shops, two shop-cum-offices, four repair shop stores on 201 plots. Apart from this, eight shops besides clinics, three service centres, three restaurants, one double storey dhaba, Union office, truck parking, three godowns, dharamshala, bank and petrol pump will also be established at the Transport Nagar.

The size of these plots will range from 143 to 5,860 square metres.

According to Town and Country Planning officials, 92 acres of land was acquired in Sector-33 for Transport Nagar but after encroachments only 42 acres of land is left.

Many houses have also been developed in the occupied places.

"A survey of transporters in the city has been done regarding the Transport Nagar. After measuring the land for Transport Nagar, it will be handed over to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) so that the latter can start the allotment process by providing electricity, water, roads etc. Transporters of the city will get a lot of benefit from this, "a senior Town and Country planning official said.

