Transport strike: Delhi Police receives over 200 calls

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received over 200 calls on Thursday regarding difficulties faced by commuters due to a strike called by transport bodies against the amended Motor Vehicle Act provisions, officials said.

Commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations as several private buses, taxis and autorickshaws remained off the roads due to the strike.

"We received 249 calls regarding complaints about vehicles being stopped, on being stopped from boarding vehicles and autorickshaw drivers refusing for ride," a senior police official said.

Officials said extra police personnel were deployed in districts of Outer-North, Outer, Southeast, Northeast and Shahdara, whereas local police at other districts oversaw the law and order situation at their levels. The transport bodies' strike was spearheaded by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA), demanding withdrawal of the steep hike in road traffic penalties and certain other provisions of the new MV Act.