Transport trade unions in Tamil Nadu launch statewide strike over wage revision

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Several transport trade unions in Tamil Nadu have called for a statewide bus strike on Thursday, demanding an increase in their wages.



The leaders of the unions said that 50 per cent of buses are operating with temporary drivers and drivers of Anna Trade Union affiliated to the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party in Tamil Nadu.

"The government did not adhere to their promise of increasing our wages. The wage revision has been pending for decades. Only 50 per cent of buses are operating today in the state. In coming days, all drivers will join this indefinite strike," said S Annadurai, an All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) leader.

"For the last 18 months, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has not paid any heed to our genuine demands. The transport trade union members and drivers cannot be blamed for the strike, the government is to be blamed," said K Lakshmanathan another trade union Member.

"The Government should sign the 14th wage contract immediately so that the drivers can get their salaries, which is rightfully theirs. The wage contract should have been signed-in September 2019 but the Government kept postponing it," said a passenger affected by the strike. (ANI)

