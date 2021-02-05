Treat for fish lovers

* Lemon-1 no* Smoked tomato chutney-30 gm* Ginger-10 gm* Garlic-10 gm* Coriander-5 gmMETHOD:

*Take ginger garlic paste in a bowl and add chilli powder, turmeric and salt.

*Drizzle 2 spoons of mustard oil and mix it well.

*Flavour the fish fillets with the paste and then coat the pieces with rava.

*Add fair amount of refined oil in a preheated pan and shallow fry the fillets.

*Now serve rawa fry fish with chilly thecha, smoked tomato chutney and fried sabudana papad.



SALMON CARPACCIO WITH ROCKET, CHERRY TOMATO and BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

INGREDIENTS:

*Salmon-60 gm

*Rocket lettuce-25 gm

*Salt-1.5 gm

*Black pepper-1 gm

*Cherry tomato-15 gm

*Balsamic vinegar-15 ml

*Lemon juice-10 ml



METHOD:

*Skin the salmon fillet.

*Cut into very thin slices with a sharp knife and place it on a starter plate.

*Top up salmon with rocket lettuce and cherry tomato and season with salt and black pepper.

*Now serve salmon carpaccio with balsamic drizzle.



