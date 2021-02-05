Treat for fish lovers

RAWA FRY BETKI
INGREDIENTS:
* Betki fish-180 gm
* Semolina-75 gm
* Green chilly thecha-25 gm
* Salt-1.5 gm
* Refined oil-150 ml
* Sabudana papad-1 no.
* Fish fry masala-3 gm
* Mustard oil-20ml
* Ginger garlic paste-25 gm
* Turmeric-1 gm
* Degi mirch-2 gm
*Take ginger garlic paste in a bowl and add chilli powder, turmeric and salt.
*Drizzle 2 spoons of mustard oil and mix it well.
*Flavour the fish fillets with the paste and then coat the pieces with rava.
*Add fair amount of refined oil in a preheated pan and shallow fry the fillets.
*Now serve rawa fry fish with chilly thecha, smoked tomato chutney and fried sabudana papad.
SALMON CARPACCIO WITH ROCKET, CHERRY TOMATO and BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
INGREDIENTS:
*Salmon-60 gm
*Rocket lettuce-25 gm
*Salt-1.5 gm
*Black pepper-1 gm
*Cherry tomato-15 gm
*Balsamic vinegar-15 ml
*Lemon juice-10 ml
METHOD:
*Skin the salmon fillet.
*Cut into very thin slices with a sharp knife and place it on a starter plate.
*Top up salmon with rocket lettuce and cherry tomato and season with salt and black pepper.
*Now serve salmon carpaccio with balsamic drizzle.
(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)
--IANS
pg/tb