  4. Tri-service women cycling expedition reaches National War Memorial

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 8th, 2021, 00:30:02hrs
Visuals from the Tri-Service all-women cycling expedition (Photo/Twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) organised a tri-service all-women cycling expedition from War Memorial in Longewala, Rajasthan to National War Memorial here. The 14-member contingent covered a distance of 1,009 km in 12 days and was received today at the National War Memorial where they laid a wreath.

The cycling expedition was organized as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.
"As a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organized a Tri-Service all-women cycling expedition from War Memorial, Longewala to National War Memorial, New Delhi. The expedition was flagged off on September 25," IAF said in a tweet on Thursday. (ANI)

