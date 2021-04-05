Triangular fight on 20 seats in Kerala: BJP

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who was overseeing his party's election campaign in the state, said here on Monday that Tuesday's polls could be a major milestone for the BJP.

Thiruvananthapuruam, April 5 (IANS) The BJP-led NDA in Kerala is gaining ground and the April 6 assembly polls is going to be a game changer as there is a triangular fight on 20 seats, a top BJP leader said.

"If we had opened our account in the 2016 assembly polls by winning the Nemom seat (in state capital city), this time it could be perhaps a game changer in the political scenario in Kerala. The strengthening of the BJP has sent ripples in both the ruling Left and the Congress-led UDF camp. In 20 seats it's a stiff triangular contest," said Muraleedharan.

He went on to point out that the principal reasons for the surge in the BJP is on account of the scams that broke out in the ruling front and also the good governance of Narendra Modi.

"Just see what has happened in the assembly constituency at Dharmadom where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting in Kannur. Yesterday he had to conduct a road show with the help of film stars. This is what's called the new face of the CPI-M. Gone are the days when they stood on their ideology, today its adulation, and Vijayan appears to have got a new name in 'Captain'," said Muraleedharan.

He also pointed out that even the single point campaign of Vijayan appears to have changed when he went around saying that the central agencies are being used to target them and prevent development in the state.

"All that campaign has gone out of the window and parading of film stars by Vijayan at his constituency tells the tale of what is happening," added Muraleedharan.

But to a pointed question on his predictions for his party, Muraleedharan side stepped it, with his characteristic smile.

While one pre-poll survey has predicted up to three seats, some have opined that they will lose the one seat that they won in 2016.

In 2016, they won Nemom and came second in seven constituencies and bagged 14.96 per cent of the total votes.

--IANS

sg/skp/