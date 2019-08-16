Tribunal to decide on JKLF-Y ban on Aug 19, 21

The Tribunal also asked the people to give evidence against the organisation.

In a notification, the Tribunal said, "Pursuant to the declaration of JKLF-Y faction as unlawful association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Officers Club Nunh Kunh, VIP Guest House Complex, near KBR Airport, Leh (Ladakh) on August 19 and 21".

It said "all those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal at Delhi High Court and shall remain present on the above dates in person for their cross examination, if any, before the Tribunal.

The decision to ban the JKLF-Y was taken by the Union Home Ministry on March 22 alleging it was responsible for promoting terrorism and secessionism in the state. Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba had said that in pursuit of its strong action against terrorism, the government had declared the JKLF (Yasin faction), which supposedly advocates independence for Jammu and Kashmir, an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Malik is currently lodged at the Delhi's high security Tihar jail since April 10 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him. According to the government, the JKLF has spearheaded the "separatist ideology in the (Kashmir) Valley and has been at the forefront of separatist activities and violence since 1988". According to a Home Ministry notification, "Yasin Malik was the mastermind behind the purging of Kashmiri Pundits from the Kashmir Valley and is responsible for their genocide." The JKLF was also blamed for the murder of four Indian Air Force personnel and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed who later became the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.