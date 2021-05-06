Tribute to Bharat Ratna - Satyajit Ray

New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) Baro Market pays an artistic tribute to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his centennial birth anniversary.

Srila Chatterjee, founder of Baro Market whose ardour for art, culture and all things made by hand is what inspires her inimitable style, as a tribute to Satyajit Ray, Srila has handpicked unique and rare pieces of art and artefacts that reflect the cinematic contribution of the legendary filmmaker.