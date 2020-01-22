Tributes paid to SPO Shahbaz Ahmad killed during encounter in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony of SPO (Special Police Officer) Shahbaz Ahmad of J&K Police who lost his life in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district was performed in Srinagar on Wednesday.



Many senior police officials paid their respects to Ahmad. Among them were the Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh and others.

"Army, CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation following information about two terrorists being hidden in a house in Khrew of Awantipora. In the operation, an Army jawan and SPO Shahbaz Ahmad of Jammu & Kashmir Police were martyred," DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

"Operation has been started in Khrew. There is no confirmation about the killing of militant yet," he said.

Singh said the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain.

"We have tightened the security in South Kashmir for Republic Day. Police reviewed the security measures in Srinagar," he added. (ANI).

