Tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Jayashankar

Leaders of various political parties recalled the key role played by the former vice-chancellor of Kakatiya University in the Telangana movement.

Ministers, MPs, state legislators and other public representatives and officials paid tributes at different programmes held across the state.

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (IANS) Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Professor K. Jayashankar on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that Jayashankar was a visionary, who envisioned a separate Telangana state and sacrificed his life for the cause. He said Jayashankar left an indelible impression in the hearts of the people of Telangana.

He remembered Jayashankar's services for the achievement of Telangana state. The CM said in a statement that the government has been implementing several welfare and development programmes for the development of artisan communities in tune with Jayashankar's thoughts on self-rule.

KCR said that after achieving Telangana state and within a short span of seven years the state has progressed significantly in irrigation, agriculture and establishing infrastructure. On the same lines, the government of Telangana is marching towards holistic development and the social progress of people. The government is implementing many innovative programmes from Mission Kakatiya to the Kaleswaram Project, from Raitu bandhu to Dalit bandhu.

The CM said that the Telangana government will work tirelessly to fulfil the dreams of Jayashankar for achieving progress in economic, social areas, and make dalit bhahujan live with self-respect by establishing equality in the society.

At a programme held at Siddipet, Finance Minister Harish Rao garlanded the statue of Jayashankar and paid tributes to him. He recalled that Jayashankar throughout his entire life fought for Telangana state.

Minister for endowment and forests A. Indrakaran Reddy paid floral tributes to Jayashankar at a programme held at Nirmal while Minister for energy Jagdish Reddy paid tributes at a programme in Suryapet. He said Jayashankar started guiding the Telangana movement after it was launched by Chandrasekhar Rao.

A programme was also held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. Vice Chancellor V. Praveen Rao, Registrar S. Sudhir Kumar and others garlanded his statue at the university entrance.

--IANS

ms/bg