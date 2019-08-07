Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed sorrow at the demise of the first woman chief minister of Delhi remembering her contributions to the country as foreign minister and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha."Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage and integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Kovind said.Vice President Naidu said the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj was is a huge loss to the country and personal loss to him."Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian and a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members," Naidu tweeted.Condoling her death, the Prime Minister said a glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end with her death."India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he said.Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said with the demise of Sushma Swaraj, the country has lost a leader who was a popular public representative and an able administrator.Several union ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri also paid their tributes to the veteran BJP leader.Besides, several opposition leaders too condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj. "We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," the Congress said in a tweet."Shocked beyond words & distressed at the passing away of Smt #SushmaSwaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator & an excellent humane leader, she will forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights!My deepest condolences and prayers," wrote Pranab Mukherjee on Twitter.NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Swaraj used to call him as 'Sharad Bhau'. "She was a good orator, administrator and person with a good heart. Heartfelt condolences to her. May her soul rest in peace, " he said.Expressing her deep condolences, Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened and shocked at the sudden demise of Swaraj."I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her. Condolences to her family and admirers," she said.BSP chief Mayawati said Sushma was a skilled and good administrator. "The news of the sudden demise of Mrs Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader and former union minister, is very saddening. She was not only a very skilled politician and administrator but also an affable woman. Deepest condolences to his family," she tweeted.Remembering Swaraj, working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao said Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause."Heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwaraj Ji. Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause. RIP Chinnamma," he tweeted. (ANI)