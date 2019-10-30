Trick-o-treat these Halloween spots in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANSlife) Delhi's Halloween enthusiasts are in for a treat as multi-venue Halloween nights bring some indie music and spooky vibes to the capital on Thursday.

As the globally-observed day gets desi popularity, events like Unbolly's Halloween Takeover, the brainchild of Shashank Bhatnagar and Bhuvanesh Manhas and a special Halloween dinner with singer Lekka at Gurugram's Saints and Sinners are increasingly dotting the region's party scene.

The Halloween night with Lekka is sure to bring some spooky sensory dining experience and some horror inspired drinks. On the menu are Black Magic, Zombie Zing, Vampire's Kiss, Seven Sins, and Melting Eyes, among others.

On the other hand, Unbolly's Halloween will take place across 13 venues and will feature over 25 artists. It will take place at Raasta, Delhi; Cafe TC, Green Park; The Pianoman Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave; Social, Nehru Place' Matchbox, Hauz Khas Village; Cultured, Humayunpur; Secret Venues, House concert; Gram Ansal Plaza; The Finch, Greater Kailash-2; Dontelmama, South-ex 2; What a comic show, Greater Kailash-2 and Mango Kitchen and Bar. sj/vin/lh