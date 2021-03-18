Tricked into marrying eunuch, man kills friend

The eunuch ran away with the gold jewellery gifted in marriage. The incident took place in Ganeshpur village under the Shivli Kotwali police circle in Kanpur Dehat district where the battered body of Kailash Nath was found two days ago.

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh), March 18 (IANS) A man who had allegedly been tricked into marrying a eunuch by his friend, bludgeoned the latter to death with the help of his aide, police said.

Subsequently, an investigation was launched following an FIR filed by the victim's family.

The police have now arrested two persons, including the victim's friend Shiv Narain Pal and his aide Raghuveer Pal in this connection.

Shiv Narain lives with his family in Devipur village in Shivli and earned a livelihood by farming.

The police said "with family elders pressuring Narain for marriage, he sought help from his friend Kailash Nath, who arranged a match for him in Bihar and told him that the woman comes from poor financial background. He said that her parents need money to host the wedding."

Shiv Narain sold off a patch of his land and gave Rs 3 lakh to Kailash Nath and the marriage was solemnised in Bihar recently.

While Shiv Narain along with his newly wedded wife was on his way to Kanpur Dehat from Bihar, she ran away along with gold jewellery.

Later, Shiv Narain came to know that his bride was a eunuch.

Inspector Shivli Pramod Kumar Shukla said, "An angry Shiv Narain asked his friend to return the money and threatened him with dire consequences. Shiv Narain killed him in a fit of rage."

The police inspector said that further investigations were underway.

