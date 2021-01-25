Tricolour recipes for Republic Day

Chef Rajiv Das, Executive Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai, shares his creative expertise that are both delightful and Instagramable!
BERRY BERRY PETITE GATEAUX
PORTION: 15 PIECES
Ingredients
Butter: 250 gms
Grain Sugar: 250 gms
Whole eggs: 5 nos
All purpose flour: 250 gms
Method:
Cream the butter at room temperature, add sugar and keep creaming. Add the whole eggs one by one and keep creaming, until mixture becomes soft and fluffy.
Add all the dry ingredients and fold well. Add berries and mix with a light hand
Line small square silicon mould with butter and flour and pour the mixture.
Bake at 180 degree pre-heated oven for 15 mins.
Check the baking and if needed, cook for 5 mins more. remove it and allow it to cool.
Divide the sugar fondant into three parts, add orange colour in one, mix well, add green colour in other and mix well and keep third part as white.
Roll each sugar fondant with the help of a rolling pin. Cover each small cake nicely with the trio of fondants so it resembles the colours of the Indian flag.
Decorate it with fondant flowers and leaves.
TIRANGA MOCKTAIL
Ingredients
Kiwi Chunks: 8-10
Kiwi syrup: 10 ml
Cream based sparkling water: 200 ml
Orange syrup: 30 ml
Fresh mandarin slice: 1
Mint leaf: 1
Method
Muddle kiwi chunks in the kiwi syrup and pour it at the base
Put a layer of crushed ice in the glass and add cream soda
Top it up with orange syrup
Garnish it with fresh mandarin slice and a mint leaf
TRIO OF BAVARIAN MOUSSE
Ingredients
Agar-agar: 2 Sheets
White chocolate: 200 gms
Dairy cream: 100 ml
Mascarpone cheese: 150 gms
Orange juice: 60 ml
Vanilla essence: Few drops
Kiwi crush: 100 ml
Raspberry compote: 1/2 TBSP
Whipped cream: 300 gms
METHOD:
Bloom agar- agar in water and keep aside.
To make white chocolate ganache, heat the dairy cream on low heat and add white melted chocolate.
Whip the cream till soft peaks, add cold white chocolate ganache, mascarpone cheese and agar -agar.
Divide the above whipped cream mixture into three parts and add reduced orange juice in one part.
Add Kiwi crush in another part and keep third part as it is.
Take a presentation glass and pipe the above mixture with the help of piping bag.
First pipe green kiwi mixture, then white and lastly, the orange mixture.
Decorate it with raspberry compote.
