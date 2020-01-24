Tried to be Delhi's elder son in last 5 years: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he tried to be the elder son of each family in Delhi, evoking an emotional tone ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener addressed two public rallies -- in Rohini and Nangloi constituencies -- on Friday, apart from holding roadshows in three assembly seats.

He presented his guarantee card and vowed 10 guarantees to the people.

The 10-point guarantee card vows guarantees of free power, 24-hour drinking tap water, pollution-free Delhi, including a clean Yamuna, 'pucca' houses to every slum dweller and world-class education for children.

Kejriwal said he needs support from the people and gave them credit for his position today. "I have worked as an elder son of the family in the last five years. It is he who shoulders the responsibility of managing the household, paying electricity and water bills, taking his parents to a pilgrimage, taking care of the education of the children of his family, and taking care of the health of his family. I have tried to take all these responsibilities on my shoulder by being an elder son of every household in Delhi in the last five years," he said. Amid the "Kejriwal Phir Se" slogans from the party supporters, the Chief Minister said the party has worked very hard with dedication, conviction and honesty in the last five years. "I am happy that today, people are talking about all the development work that we have done in five years. Everybody is saying that they will cast their vote based on all the work done in Delhi." Responding to the opposition on their criticism of AAP's provision of free amenities to people, Kejriwal said that he has not spent a single penny on himself and has spent all the money saved from corruption on people's welfare. "We have made provisions of free bus rides for women, free water and electricity for the people, and they are attacking me for providing free amenities to the people. But I am happy that they are not alleging and claiming that I have looted the people, or including my name in any corruption scam." nks/pgh/bg