Tried to ensure best possible treatment, age-related complications lead to death, says Dilip Kumar's doctor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Doctors treating legendry actor Dilip Kumar tried their best to ensure that he received the best possible treatment. However, age-related complications came in the way, said Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who treated him at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Speaking more about the illness of the iconic actor, the doctor said, "At the age of 98, every person has some problems or the other. We gave him all possible treatments and tried our best. There was an age constraint, due to which he died today at 7:30 am. He had shortness of breath."

The doctor stated that the medical team tried their best. "We wanted him to complete 100 years of his lifetime," said Dr Parkar.

During Dilip Kumar's prolonged ailment his wife Saira Banu Ji stayed with him 24X7 in hospital and never left his side, Dr Parkar added.

The doctor lauded the role of Banu during the prolonged illness and stated the late actor's wife took proper care of Dilip sahab till his last breath.

Meanwhile, mortal remains of the late veteran actor were taken to his residence from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend and official spokesperson of Dilip Kumar informed that the family has decided the late actor's burial will be performed at Juhu graveyard in Santa Cruz at 5 pm on Wednesday.

"Dilip Sahib was not only a film actor but also a great human being. It is very difficult to come across a person like him. When he met people, he would just ask about their wellbeing," said Farooqui.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, died on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathlessness.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over six decades.

He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)

