TRIFED to celebrate 34th Foundation Day today

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) will celebrate its 34th foundation day on Friday, informed Ministry of Tribal Affairs.



According to a press release by the ministry yesterday, TRIFED was founded to drive tribal development through marketing support for tribal products, both, handicrafts and Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP).

TRIFED will celebrate this day in a special manner, with due publicity, to raise awareness among one and all regarding the issues related to trade in tribal areas, and the need to ensure a fair deal for the tribes in the commerce of their products. The proposed event shall also recognize the achievements and contributions that the tribes and people working for them have made in this regard.

The event will feature a presentation on TRIFED's journey, announcement of Van Dhan Awards, interaction of Tribal Beneficiaries with the Minister for Tribal Affairs through virtual conference and addresses by Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh.

TRIFED was established on 6th of August 1987 as a National level Cooperative body with major objective of socio-economic development of tribals. "#TRIFED will be celebrating its 34th Foundation Day on August 6, an event to recognise TRIFEDs achievements and contribution of Tribes as well as people working with it.", tweeted the Ministry. (ANI)

