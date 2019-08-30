Trinamool, BJP activists scuffle at Dilip Ghosh's event

"After my morning walk I usually stop for a cup of tea. Today party workers wanted me to visit Lake Town. They had called some people as well but there were more Trinamool supporters shouting 'Go Back' slogan," Ghosh told the media here.

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool workers, he said: "It is not new for me. Wherever I go, they do something or the other for my publicity. I am always prepared for situations like this and it shows that Trinamool Congress is afraid of me."

With the Trinamool supporters aggressively raising slogans, the saffron party activists also shouted counter-slogans like "Jai Shree Ram and Bharatmata ki jai". "He has come here for a cup of tea but there is some mistake in the assessment of the venue. Trinamool Congress had been winning from this place for a long time, so people will not allow such things," Fire Services Minister and Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose said. According to Bose, the BJP, before coming to power, had promised many things, including providing employment to two crore youngsters per year which did not happen, Bose noted. "So there is a spontaneous fury in the hearts of the people which they simply vented out," he added.