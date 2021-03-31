Trinamool, BJP workers clash over nomination filing in Barrackpore

The Election Commission sought a detailed report of the incident. The police have also recovered an improvised pistol from the spot, sources said.

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress activists and supporters from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought a pitched battle in North 24-Pargana's Barrackpore on Wednesday. One person has been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Police said the incident took place during the nomination filing of Trinamool's celebrity candidate from Barrackpore assembly segment director Raj Chakraborty.

The scuffle happened as BJP's candidate from Bijpur assembly seat and Mukul Roy's son Subhranshu Roy was also there to file his nomination at the same time.

The situation turned volatile as supporters from the rival political camps shouted "Jai Shree Ram" and "Jai Bangla" slogans outside the administrative building.

A section of party workers also engaged into fist-fights. Trinamool supporters allegedly pelted stones at Roy's car.

