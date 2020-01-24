Trinamool chalks out more anti-CAA programmes for February

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Further intensifying its protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday announced a series of programmes, comprising human chains, silent processions, poster campaigns, street corners and door to door mass contact exercises to mobilise public opinion up to the grassroots on the issues.

Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of the party's statewide campaign, will address three public meetings herself in the districts.

Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said the dates and exact venues of Banerjee's meetings would be decided by her. However, one of them would be organised in Bangaon sub-division of 24 Parganas North district.

Banerjee would address the other two meetings in Nadia district - one in Ranaghat sub-division and the other in an area close to Kalyani, Gyeshpur and Chakdah assembly constituencies.

Incidentally, each of the broad areas earmarked for Banerjee's meetings have strong numbers of Dalit Matua community and other Hindu refugees from Bangladesh - a section being wooed by the BJP.

As part of the nine-day campaign from February 5-13, Trinamool workers and leaders would form human chains in all the blocks between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on February 5, bring out silent processions with large number of colourful posters on February 6 at the block levels, and hold street corners across the state on February 7.

On February 8-9, every public representative of the party at the block level will visit all the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people dominated villages up to the booth level and carry a door to door campaign, said Chatterjee.

Between February 10 and 13, the party's public representatives and functionaries as also booth level workers will visit all the booths and go from door to door conducting a mass contact campaign by reaching out to every family.

"We will inform the people about our stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. The people will also be told how misinformation is being spread to mislead the people on these issues," he said.

Chatterjee said the party's newly appointed refugee cell convenor Mukul Bairagya has been asked to visit the blocks, particularly extensive areas of Nadia district.

