Trinamool Congress workers hurl bombs at BJP's Poribartan Yatra in West Bengal's Basirhat

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress workers allegedly hurled bombs and attacked the BJP's Poribartan Yatra in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas on Saturday.



"TMC workers attacked us during the yatra. A BJP worker has sustained injuries," a local BJP leader said.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the attack was orchestrated to create terror in people's minds.

"TMC workers attacked and hurled bombs today at Poriborton Yatra held at Minakha, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas. An orchestrated and planned attack to create terror in people's mind. People of Paschim Banga will put in their mandate at the right time," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers allegedly damaged a TMC office in Minakha area of Basirhat following an attack on their Poribartan Yatra earlier today.

"BJP goons attacked a milk van also," a TMC worker said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place this year.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and BJP had won 3 seats.

The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in the state after securing 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections. (ANI)

