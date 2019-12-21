Trinamool delegation to visit Lucknow on Sunday

Kolkata, Dec 21 (IANS) Led by former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit Lucknow on Sunday to meet the grieving families of those killed in "police firing in Uttar Pradesh", West Bengal's ruling party said on Saturday.

The other members of the delegation are MPs Pratima Mondal, M. Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas.

"Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," Trinamool all India General Secretary Subrata Bakshi said in a statement.

The toll in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act violence is reported to be 16 though officials put it at nine, while 263 people have been injured. According to state police, 705 persons have been arrested whereas 4,500 detainees have been released since December 10. ssp/vd