Trinamool has long history of working against Parliamentary values: Nadda

Chaos ensued in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after a Trinamool Congress member snatched a statement on the snooping row from the hands of Vaishnaw and tore it. As Trinamool member Shantanu Sen snatched the paper from the IT Minister and tore it, the House saw heated exchange of words between Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Trinamool MPs, leading to the House being adjourned.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) In a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress members' 'misbehaviour' in the Rajya Sabha with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Thursday that the Trinamool has a long history of working against the dignity of the Parliament.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "The way Trinamool members behaved against Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is against democratic and Parliamentary values. Trinamool has a long history of working against Parliamentary values. Making noise and tearing papers are their (Trinamool's) culture. The BJP strongly opposes such culture."

Nadda also accused the opposition parties of creating obstacles for the country's development by disrupting the Parliament to save their political existence.

"The Indian Parliament is a great temple of democracy whose every moment is dedicated to the service and development of the people of the country. But the opposition is creating obstacles in the development journey of the country by continuously disrupting the Parliament functioning just to save its political existence. This is an insult to democracy," Nadda tweeted.

