Trinamool holds candle march against Kashmir killings

Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) The Trinamool Youth Congress on Monday brought out a candlelight march in the city protesting the recent killings of five workers from Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by state minister Shashi Panja and Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen, the marchers traversed a 2 km distance from Birla Planetarium to Gandhi statue at the Maidan.

They walked behind a huge banner that demanded an "independent inquiry" into the death of the five workers from Murshidabad district, who were lined up and fatally shot by terrorists in Katrasoo village in Kulgam district on October 29.

Meanwhile, speaking to newspersons on a separate occasion, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the killings of the workers from Bengal. "Why shouldn't Amit Shah resign? They repealed Article 370 of the Constitution. What good has it done," Hakim asked. ssp/arm