Trinamool launches 12-day programme in Tripura to highlight Mamata's vision

Announcing the party's first mega event in Tripura, Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and the state's steering committee convener Subal Bhowmik told the media that through the ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' programme, party leaders would reach out and interact with the people at the grassroots level across the state.

Agartala, Oct 21 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday launched a 12-day statewide programme -- ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool (Trinamool for Tripura) -- to highlight the vision, schemes and messages of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dev said that covering eight districts, 58 blocks and 20 urban local bodies of Tripura, the party leaders would interact with the people and listen to their issues arising out of the 'miss-governance' of the BJP.

She said that during the outreach programme, three groups of leaders would inform the people what Trinamool would do for them if it comes to power in Tripura.

"Due to the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in the state till November 4, the Trinamool cannot hold any rally. However, we would conduct the 12-day programme without breaking any law," Dev said.

Dev, who's father and former Union minister late Santosh Mohan Dev was instrumental in installing a Congress-led government in Tripura in 1988, has been given the charge of Tripura.

Dev, who quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool on August 16, has been touring the entire state to strengthen the party.

After the BJP government twice denied permission to Trinamool to hold a mega rally led by the party's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala, the West Tripura District Magistrate on September 20 promulgated Section 144 CrPc in two police station areas under the Sadar Police Sub-Division till November 4.

Dev alleged that the BJP goons have been attacking Trinamool workers all across Tripura, and in some places, they have even vandalised their shops, properties and houses.

She said that Abhishek Banerjee has said that the party would contest in the upcoming local bodies' elections in Tripura.

Meanwhile, Subal Bhowmick claimed that there is no peace in BJP-ruled Tripura.

"The state government has not done anything for the youth, neither did it do anything related to the pension policies for senior citizens. We are fighting for democracy in Tripura and we would restore the rights of the citizens. The Trinamool is not afraid, because we are working with full honesty and seriousness. The BJP is creating unrest in the name of caste and religion everywhere in the country," Bhowmick told reporters.

Eyeing the Assembly polls in Tripura scheduled in 2023, senior Trinamool leaders are frequently visiting the state since July 25 to build the organisation and garner support in BJP-ruled Tripura.

A series of violent incidents involving Trinamool leaders from West Bengal and Tripura occurred in the state. Many leaders were also arrested by the Tripura police.

--IANS

sc/arm