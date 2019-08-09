Trinamool leader found dead in Bengal, party alleges murder

Trinamool Congress leader Kripa Sindhu Poddar, the husband of party's zila parishad member Mamoni Poddar, was found dead in front of his under-construction house at North Dinajur district's Islampur area. The deceased had come to Islampur from his ancestral home in the district's Goalpokhar in the late hours on Thursday.

The local Trinamool leadership as well as the deceased's family members have claimed that he has been murdered and urged police to arrest the offenders.

"He has been murdered. He had a number of enemies due to his political affiliation. He had gone to Islampur to see the progress of work in our under-construction house. He is not a person to commit suicide," the deceased's wife said.

Hearing about the incident, Trinamool's Goalpokhor MLA, Golam Rabbani, shed to the spot and alleged Poddar has been murdered. "He had come to see his house. Someone killed him and later hanged him from the structure using a piece of cloth. It is a murder. I have talked to the police and asked them to do a detailed probe into the issue," Rabbani said. "We have recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. The reason of death can be ascertained after getting the report. We are investigating all aspects of the incident," Islampur Police Superintendent Sachin Makkar said.