Trinamool leader Madan Mitra appears before ED in Saradha case (Ld)

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party's nominated candidate from Kamarhati assembly constituency Madan Mitra appeared before the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Friday, in connection with the Saradha chitfund scam investigation.

"Earlier also, I cooperated with the ED officials in regard to the investigation. I shall also cooperate with them now. They have called me and asked for a few documents. I have come here to submit all the previous documents that I had submitted before," said Mitra.