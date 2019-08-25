Trinamool leader shot dead in Bengal

"Muhammad Khalid Khan, a Trinamool Congress councillor was shot dead around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday. We have received a complaint and detained one person for questioning," an officer of Kulti police station said.

According to the deceased's brother, Khan was walking towards his home when three bike-borne men opened fire. He also named three suspects Kader Sheikh, Tinku Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh.

"His family members said that they have seen the attackers," Jitendra Tiwari, the Mayor of Asansol Municipality and Trinamool leader said.