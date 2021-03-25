Trinamool leader talking about creating 4 Pakistans from India: BJP

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the BJP on Thursday alleged that because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brazen appeasement politics, Trinamool leader Sheikh Alam is talking about creating four Pakistans from India.

Tweeting a video, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said, "Trinamool leader Sheikh Alam, while giving a speech in Basa para in the Birbhum Assembly constituency, said that if 30 per cent Muslims in India come together, four Pakistans can be formed. He obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee. Does she endorse this position? Do we want a Bengal like that?"