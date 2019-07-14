Trinamool MP gives Zero Hour notice on Kolkata Metro accident

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Shanta Chetri on Sunday gave an advance Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on Metro Rail accident and neglect by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC).

One person identified as Sajal Kumar Kanjilal (66) died after his hand got stuck between the automated doors of a metro train he was attempting to board at the Park Street station here on Saturday.



The incident took place at around 6.40 pm in the evening.

The man was trying to board the train and was on the platform outside when the train started moving with his arm still stuck inside the metro train's doors.

The man was declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered and an inquiry committee has been set up by the metro authorities, according to the PRO Metro. (ANI)