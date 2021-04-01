Trinamool not cool but 'shool' for Bengal: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting in Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas, the Prime Minister said, "Now, I am listening to Didi saying 'cool, cool'. Didi, Trinamool is not cool, it is a 'shool'. Trinamool is a 'shool' that gave unbearable pain to the people of Bengal."Prime Minister Modi's remark comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election campaign in Nandigram where she had said, "Thanda thanda cool cool, vote for Trinamool." Mamata had also urged the people to keep their mind cool for 48 hours ahead of the polling in Nandigram.Mentioning his Bangladesh visit, Prime Minister said, "Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to the sacred land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?"Prime Minister Modi accused Mamata of practising appeasement politics and said, "Mamata Didi has issues with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi has issues with Durga idol immersion. Entire Bengal knows it. Didi now has problems with 'tilak' (vermillion) and saffron cloth. Didi's men now call chotiwalas rakshasas.""Didi, if you want to appease anyone, you have every right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me. But I will not let you abuse people's devotion and the identity of Ram Krishna Paramhans, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Swami Vivekananda," he added.Prime Minister paid tribute to Shobha Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Nimta who died on Monday. She was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district."I would like to pay my tributes to Bengal's daughter Sova Majumder ji. She was a representative to mothers and sisters of Bengal who were tortured by the people of TMC," the Prime Minister stated.Prime Minister Modi further raised the issue of Mamata's letter to opposition leaders on Wednesday."Didi's frustration has grown after the first phase of polling. She wrote a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is seeking support from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and did not give time for a meeting," Prime Minister said.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi "for a united and effective struggle against the BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution" and suggested that a meeting should be held after the assembly polls to "deliberate the issues and chart a plan of action".The BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal. Striving to topple the ruling TMC government, top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda has been conducting rallies across the states.Meanwhile, the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections has been started on Thursday. In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. (ANI)