Trinamool reacts to Modi's 'Didi' jibe

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as 'Didi' at different rallies in the state. The ruling party alleged that the Prime Minister's way of addressing the Chief Minister was a subtle way to insult her.

The Trinamool Congress women cell even alleged that Modi not only insulted Mamata Banerjee but it was an insult to the women in general of the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Sashi Panja said, "Didi - Kaha Hai Didi/ Didi - Sun Rahi Hai Didi. This is the way the Prime Minister is addressing the elected Chief Minister of the state. Is this expected from the Prime Minister of the country? So many Prime Ministers have come to the state but none spoke in such an insulting tone."

Panja who was flanked by June Malia - an actress and TMC candidate from Midnapore said, "Our Chief Minister is an elected people's representative for the seventh time and she doesn't deserve this kind of an insult. The Prime Minister continuously taunted her in his rallies on Saturday. I am born and brought up in this country, I cannot recall any Prime Minister of the country who have spoken in this language".

"He should maintain the dignity of the chair of the Prime Minister," she added.

Noted social worker and film-maker Ananya Chakraborty who was also in the press conference said, "The Prime Minister has no respect for the women. It is reflected in his personal life also. He doesn't even acknowledge his marriage in the election affidavit. This kind of a remark is not unexpected from him. But the Prime Minister should know that by insulting our Chief Minister he is insulting the women of the state and he will get this reply in the election soon."

BJP Mohila Morcha President Agnimitra Pal reacted strongly at the Trinamool Congress criticism. Pal, a well-known costume designed designer, said: "It is surprising that addressing someone as 'Didi' is an insult. It is one of the closest calls in Bengali. This 'language terrorism' is something that the Trinamool congress leadership does every day. The way they speak about the Prime Minister and the Home Minister is unbelievable. Actually, they don't have any issues and so they are making this kind of weird allegations."

--IANS

saibal/rt