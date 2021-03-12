Trinamool to gain most after Nandigram incident

As per IANS C Voter poll after the incident, 44.1 per cent respondents said that Trinamool will be benefitted most after the Nandigram incident.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Trinamool Congress is the biggest beneficiary of the Nandigram incident where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she was attacked as part of a conspiracy.

While 34.1 per cent of the respondents said the BJP will benefit and 12.2 per cent said the Left-Congress will gain after the incident.

A similar number of respondents at 44.2 per cent said that Mamata Banerjee's claim is right. She claimed that she was attacked and it was a conspiracy.

The Opposition parties have refuted her claims and said she was trying to gain sympathy.

On being asked in the poll "whose claim is correct", 39.2 per cent respondents said that the opposition's claim is correct.

However, the BJP's demand for a CBI probe of the Nandigram incident has found resonance with 49.2 per cent saying 'yes' while 29.2 per cent not agreeing.

Among the opposition, it is interesting to note that 53.6 per cent Congress supporters say that Trinamool will gain after the incident, followed by 28 per cent of the Left and 22.2 per cent of BJP supporters.

Sixty-seven per cent of Trinamool supporters also say their party will benefit.

While 23.2 per cent of Congress supporters say BJP will gain, followed by 21.5 per cent of Left and 14.1 per cent supporters of the Trinamool.

A 59.3 per cent of BJP supporters say the saffron party will benefit.

