Triple Talaq Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Bill that proposes to protect the rights of married Muslim women by prohibiting the practice of divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism. It should not be seen as vote bank politics. It is an issue related to humanity...it is related to the dignity of the women...It is an issue of gender justice and equality," Prasad said while introducing the Bill.He said that today daughters of India are achieving success in every field and the women can't be left at the roads through triple talaq.The minister said that after the Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq, 574 matters of triple talaq have been noticed while 101 such matters came to light after the government brought an ordinance on it.He said the Bill has provisions for compromise also."Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," he said.The Bill proposes to make the triple talaq as a cognizable offence. It also provides allowance to victim women and their dependent children. (ANI)